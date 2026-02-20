The matters of the heart

COLUMBUS, Miss., (WCBI) – According to the American Heart Association, Black Americans have a disproportionately higher rate of heart disease, stroke and heart attack compared to other races.

And an equally high death rate.

The foods we eat, the way we live, all play a part in how we maintain our hearts. But one factor that many don’t think about is the socioeconomic aspect of it all. It’s not that people don’t want to eat better, often they eat what they can afford.

And that’s not always the best choice.

Dr. Eric McClendon says for African Americans, socioeconomic status is just one of many factors.

“Many of us come from lower socioeconomic backgrounds, which have decreased — less access to health care, and then I definitely have to say the past history of inappropriate health care testing,”

McClendon says unethical testing like the Tuskegee Experiment, helped create a legacy of distrust for healthcare.

Another factor is diet. A lot of what Black Americans eat was passed down from slavery and had to be prepared a certain way because slaves were given the scraps and things that were unwanted.

That “make do” approach often included fattier or less nutritious ingredients. Those ingredients became traditional and are still found today.

McClendon says there are some healthy soul food options.

“Fried foods, fried chicken, fried fish those things like that are definitely going to be higher in fat and cholesterol so trying to eat maybe the baked or grilled chicken or fish is probably a better option,”

McClendon says a diet similar to the Mediterranean diet and either no or low salt will also help, along with exercise.

He says the best thing you can do is to get in front of your heart health.

“Be proactive. Being proactive means several different things. One it means to see your doctor on a regular basis. Listen to your body. If you feel that something is wrong, it could mean that something is not right. Don’t sit and wait on it thinking it’s going to get better.”

