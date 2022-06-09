The Mississippi Governor’s School has returned to MUW

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – High School students from across Mississippi are getting a taste of the college experience.

After a 2 year hiatus, The Mississippi Governor’s School has returned to the campus of Mississippi University for Women.

Governor’s School is a 2-week residential honors program that offers a variety of creative and academic experiences for rising juniors and seniors.

Students are encouraged to choose activities that appeal to their interests and challenge their skills.

“This year’s theme is creating a “Culture of Belonging”, and so our faculty have worked really hard to create courses that correlate with that theme, and we have special speakers coming in,” said Melinda Lowe, Governor School Director.

“I get to choose amazing classes that I am interested in. It’s such a great opportunity that I am going to look back on and relish the memories and nostalgia,” said Bel Monteith, Oxford.

Governor’s School runs through Saturday, June 18th.