The Mississippi State Equestrian team offers a new experience

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Horses are huge animals that many can

find intimidating.

The Mississippi State Equestrian team has been offering people the ability to come be around and ride horses in a more controlled environment.

Riding horses is not an everyday experience for most people.

Hannah Valigura, assistant coach for the MSU equestrian team, feels everyone should have the opportunity.

“Taking riding lessons can be very expensive so this is kind of an opportunity to give a lower cost option to come out and be around the horses,” Valigura said.

July sessions filled up with 50 riders.

The sessions offered adults the ability to learn about and tour the horse unit. They groomed the horses, saddles and bridled them, and got to ride! Mainly, the horses would walk around the arena but more adventurous riders could trot with the assistance of a coach.

Valigura feels that being around horses can provide a relaxing experience for people.

“What I have seen through my years and years of doing everything with horses, is horses have this therapeutic energy about them and you see people just relax whenever they are around horse. it is pretty incredible and i saw a lot of that, people were a little tense a little wired when they came and by the time they were done with the session they were just like noddle’s,” Valigura said.

During finals season, they offer the ability for people to come and groom the horses as a way to de-stress.

Some people can find horses scary due to their size or previous bad experiences. The sessions are designed to give people the experience to be around horses in a more controlled and relaxed environment.

“People have had not very great experiences with horses and that is so sad because they are fantastic and wonderful. and it is just a safe space for them to come and hang around horses that really enjoy doing the things that they d,” Valigura said.

The team hopes to offer more of these experience in the fall and next summer.