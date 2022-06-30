The new director for Mississippi’s Main Street Association announced

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- For the second year in a row, the presidency of Mississippi Main Street runs through the Golden Triangle.

Michelle Jones of Starkville has been elected to serve as President of the Mississippi Main Street Association board.

Jones and her husband Briar own the Cottage Industry Starkville, which has rehabilitated historic homes in the city.

She helped establish Starkville Main Street in 2010.

Jones succeeds Columbus developer Chris Chain as president.

“I think it says we have a lot to offer for the state, and there was certainly a lot of work,” said Jones, the new MMSA Director. “Chris Chain has done fabulous work in Columbus, and my husband and I have tried to do really good work in Starkville to make sure that historic properties are restored and finding new use in today’s world”

Jones will serve as president for one year.