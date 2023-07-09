Miss Volunteer America Hannah Perrigin says she is proof that anyone can rise above circumstances

Lowndes County's Hannah Perrigin was recently crowned Miss Volunteer America

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Newly crowned Miss Volunteer America Hannah Perrigin was welcoming contestants to the Miss Mississippi Volunteer pageant, by sashing them.

Only ten days earlier, Hannah claimed the title of Miss Volunteer America 2024.

“When it was announced I had won, you can see on my face in the video how shocked I was, and I even went up to last year’s title holder, Alexa and said, I cannot breathe it was pure shock,” Perrigin said.

For Hannah, the past year has prepared her for the year ahead. She won Miss Mississippi Volunteer last July and has traveled the state, promoting the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s DRIVE Campaign, which teaches safe driving habits to teens. She was also able to share her personal story.

“I spoke to more than 5 thousand teenagers, which is amazing, on top of working and having a full time career, it was no easy task, but every time I spoke to these teens I also shared my personal platform of ‘Defined By Me” which is about overcoming the odds, and not wanting to be another statistic by waking up every single and doing something positive that will push me towards my future goals,” she said.

Hannah was raised by her mother Tina, who is her biggest cheerleader. She credits her mom, along with solid mentors , for allowing her to dream big and work hard to make the dreams come true.

“That’s why I graduated high school and had a full ride to the University of Mississippi, I remember as a young girl, we would be watching pageants and my Mom told me, Hannah, you can do that, and you don’t believe it, I never forget my mom’s face the night I won, I could tell I had made her proud and it was all worth it.”

On the bottom of her pageant shoes, Hannah wrote her favorite Bible verse.

“Psalm 46;5, it says if God is within her she will not fail. I firmly believe that,Gods plan for my life is perfect, every no and not yet has led me to this title,” Perrigin said.

As Miss Volunteer America, Hannah received a 50 thousand dollar scholarship and she will travel the nation, promoting the pageant and what it stands for. She has a stellar team helping her, led by Allison Demarcus, wife of Jay Demarcus of rascal Flatts.

“I will travel anywhere I can, I think we’re on the books, Alaska in October, the opportunities are endless when you receive this crown, your wish is their command so I will work to make sure this organization has the exposure it deserves. I will walk away satisfied at the end of the year if I can see marked growth at the end of it,” she said.

Hannah says she is ready for the year ahead, the opportunities and adventures as Miss Volunteer America.

missvolunteeramerica.net