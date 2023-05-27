The open public pool in Starkville will open later rather than sooner

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- You’ll have to wait a little longer to take a dip in the only public pool in Starkville. The Parks and Recreation Department announced it’s delaying opening the pool at Moncrief Park. It was originally scheduled to open Saturday, May 26th.

In a post on social media, parks officials cite “staffing issues” as the reason and say they cannot open for safety purposes without lifeguards.

The new opening date is Saturday, June 3rd.

The splash pad at J.L. King will be open.

If you are a certified lifeguard interested in a summer job, contact Starkville Parks and Recreation.