Paula Drungole-Ellis to be sworn in as Senior Chancellor Tuesday

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The Paula Drungole-Ellis era continues in the courtroom.

Drungole-Ellis will have a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday to continue her role as Senior Chancellor of the 14th Chancery Court District.

Drungole-Ellis initially assumed the role in November 2018.

The fourteenth district court serves Oktibbeha, Lowndes, Clay, Noxubee, Chickasaw, and Webster Counties.