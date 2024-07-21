The Port of Aberdeen will soon see some major upgrades

Aberdeen Mayor Dwight Stevens says work will soon be underway to build a rail line from the downtown area to the Port.

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The Port of Aberdeen will soon see some major upgrades.

Aberdeen Mayor Dwight Stevens says work will soon be underway to build a rail line from the downtown area to the Port.

That project is part of a plan to improve and revitalize the port to attract new businesses.

Currently, there is a petroleum company at the port, but Mayor Stevens wants to bring in other businesses.

He says a retaining wall that collapsed this spring will need to be replaced and improvements will help bring new and diverse businesses to the port.

“We have applied for grants in numerous places to help us with that wall, it alone is two and a half million dollars, Three Rivers is helping us try and find financing for that,” Stevens said. “All that will cone up soon and we will try and have all that on hand and hopefully in a year the port will be open for business, and that will be a really good thing.”

Mayor Stevens says there are a variety of businesses that could also use the Port of Aberdeen, bringing in more revenue and tax base for the city.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.