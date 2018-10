In her new book “Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women’s Anger,” author Rebecca Traister analyzes the anger of women in a historical context and looks into how it can influence the future. Following last week’s testimony from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, many noted their contrasting demeanor. Traister joins CBSN to talk about how anger and gender came into play during the hearings.