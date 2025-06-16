The Rainy Pattern Sticks Around

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain continues into the work week with muggy and hot conditions sticking around. Temperatures will begin to increase as rain chances decrease.

TONIGHT: The heavy rain and tstorms with gusty winds will move out of our coverage area with lingering showers and thunderstorms possible. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around for the overnight hours with lows dropping into the low 70s.

TUESDAY: A round of thunderstorms and rain with move through northeast Mississippi in the morning hours. A round 2 will make its way through the coverage area in the afternoon as well. Keep the rain jacket and rain boots near!

TUESDAY NIGHT: A break overnight from the rain with lows dropping into the low to mid 70s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Rain chances will slowly decrease as we end the work week with highs increasing into the 90s.