The returning of rain showers

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- After a very pleasant end to our week, some changes are going to be occurring to the forecast once again. Rain showers will be returning Saturday night. We are expecting to see several days of rain showers, so get those jackets and umbrellas back out!

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear sky conditions are going to allow the overnight temperatures to drop once again. Tonight’s lows are falling into the lower 30s. Be prepared for cold if you have to head outdoors tonight or early in the morning.

SATURDAY: The beginning of our weekend is going to start off quite mildly. The sky will be mostly clear when the sun comes up and temperatures begin rising. Throughout the day, cloud coverage will be building in from the West and Southwest. High temperatures by the afternoon will be in the upper 50s. Rain showers are expected to begin late overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Rain will continue falling throughout the last day of our weekend. Might be the better day to get any inside chores completed. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 50s. The rain will clear out late. Low temperatures will be in the middle 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will begin the week with heavy cloud coverage maintaining across the Twin State region. Rain will be limited throughout the day on Monday, but will make a reappearance Monday evening. The rain chance continues throughout the week, heading towards Friday. Friday is expected to have a clearing and drying out. High temperatures for the week will mostly be in the 50s, with a drop into the 40s on Friday. The low temperatures will be between the 30s and 40s.