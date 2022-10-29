Auburn to hire Mississippi State AD John Cohen as Tigers’ next Athletic Director

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Auburn to hire Mississippi State Athletic Director John Cohen as new AD.

Steve Robertson of Gene’s Page first reported that Auburn was interested in Mississippi State Athletic Director John Cohen to be the Tiger’s next AD, and sources have told WCBI that the deal is done. Allen Greene stepped away from the role in August. Sources close to Mississippi State say the deal isn’t done and could be done in the next few days.

Cohen took over as the Bulldogs’ AD in 2016 after serving as Mississippi State’s baseball coach from 2009-2016. Cohen hired Chris Lemonis who led MSU baseball to a national title in 2021, football coach Mike Leach, women’s basketball coach Sam Purcell and men’s basketball coach Chris Jans (among others).