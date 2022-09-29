The search for an inclusive name is on at Mississippi University for Women

MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY FOR WOMEN, Miss. (WCBI)- Discussions continue on whether now is the time for Mississippi University for Women to change its name. The university has held the title for 48 years following four name changes.

However, men began attending and graduating from the W for over four decades. School alumni have reached out to President Norah Miller about changing the name.

Several names are being evaluated and listening sessions are taking place on campus.

“The demographics for the future over the next 14 years -high school graduates in Mississippi are expected to drop by about 15 percent because there are fewer babies being born. So the competition for students is becoming greater and we simply can’t afford to have a name that excludes anyone. We want to have an inclusive environment for all of our students and the current name is not inclusive.”

MUW was the first state-supported college for women.

