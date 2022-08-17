The search is on for new police chief

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The search for a new police chief in the City of Columbus can officially begin.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Columbus City Council approved a job description and a 10 person search committee to inform the process.

Mayor Keith Gaskin, along with Councilmen Joseph Mickens, Stephen Jones, and Rusty Green are on the list, along with COO Jammie Garrett and Human Resources Director Pat Mitchell.

There are also four people from the community that will be on the committee.

Former Police Chief Pete Bowen, District Attorney Scott Colom, Public Defender Amanda Meadows, and Rita Felton from Columbus Air Force Base.

The Council was looking for people in the community with legal and law enforcement backgrounds.

After comparing pay from 7 surrounding cities, the council set the salary range for the new chief between $74,000 and $90,000.