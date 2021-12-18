The search is underway for burglary suspect Richard Rash

Rash reportedly burglarized the 4D Grocery and Car Wash in Stewart.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- You may have seen a familiar face at your local car wash.

But this customer is leaving with more than a clean vehicle. He’s helping himself to what’s behind payment boxes.

The search is underway for suspected carwash bandit Richard DeWayne Rash.

Sheriff Tompkins said the suspect allegedly stole a gun from a casino on December 10th.

Rash is facing malicious mischief charges in Montgomery County.

You may have seen a photo of a white Toyota Tundra circulating on social media—it’s because the driver of the vehicle, Richard Rash, is wanted for burglary in Neshoba, Newton, Lowndes, Winston, and Montgomery Counties.

” For a while, all we had was a partial tag and a picture of the truck, and we could see he’s a white male,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Tompkins.

Tompkins said law enforcement agencies are teaming up to stop the thief.

” I think there are several counties now that have warrants on him. It’s a matter of time. He’ll pop up. He’ll do something sooner or later, and someone will see him,” said Tompkins.

Rash reportedly burglarized the 4D Grocery and Car Wash in Stewart, just miles down the road.

Rash broke inside two of the money boxes in the car wash. But, he didn’t collect a large jackpot.

” He only got a few bucks. We cleaned out the boxes the day before,” said Davis.

Co-Owner Barron Davis said it didn’t take much time for Rash to grab the cash and leave the property.

” It took him about twenty minutes to get into both sides. We were lucky he didn’t do any more damage. We were able to recovery pretty quickly,” said Davis.

But the hefty repair bill left by the change-box bandit is soaking up potential profits.

“It’s about $2,500 to replace what he tore up trying to get that money,” said Tompkins.

” It took a couple of days to get the parts and do the repair. We lost a couple of days of revenue on it. But, it wasn’t as bad as some. For other car washes, it’s going to take weeks to get parts to repair them,” said Davis.

Tompkins urges citizens to report any sightings of Rash’s vehicle.

” We’ve gotten several calls of white Toyotas, but there’s none of them that’s been this particular guy,” said Tompkins.

Tompkins said more charges could be coming in other counties.

If you think you may have seen the suspect, call your local law enforcement.