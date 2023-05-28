The son of a firearms trainer is following in his father’s footsteps

The future officer is learning the basics at the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It is week six for Class B 73, and Firearms Instructor Dan McKinney is helping teach the course on low-light shooting.

McKinney recently retired as Saltillo Police Chief, but he has been a firearms instructor at the academy since his days with the Tupelo Police. He enjoys sharing his 20-plus years of expertise and experience in law enforcement with the cadets.

In this class, Kagen McKinney was inspired daily, by Officer McKinney.

“Seeing my Dad putting on that Tupelo uniform every day, inspired me,” Kagen said.

At 22 years old, Kagen is the same age his Dad was when he went through the same academy at the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center.

For the retired chief, he wears two hats at this academy, instructor, and Dad.

“It’s really every parent’s dream to have their child follow their footsteps and want to follow their footsteps,” Dan said. “I come out here every class regardless, but this is extra special to see him out here and doing what he can do.”

Instructor McKinney said he does not give his son any special breaks during training, but he doesn’t need any.

“He’s actually better than I was when I come through by far,” Dan said. “He’s grown up seeing me shoot over the years and so he’s had a better advantage.”

Dan McKinney said he prepared his son as much as he could, for the twelve-week academy, and he has already noticed a difference when Kagen comes home on the weekends.

“From the time he left the house to the time he came here, to the six weeks I see him here today, I can see a change in him, as far as structure, time management, and attitude,” Dan said. “It’s improved him and made him grow up in a short month and a half.”

Kagen said he is looking forward to the remaining six weeks, and the opportunity to keep the streets safe while making a positive impact in people’s lives, as a member of the Thin Blue Line.

“Growing up around that whole environment, seeing the brotherhood they have, it’s all I’ve known my whole life,” Kagen said.