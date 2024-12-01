The Spoon Hub holds Holiday Market at Columbus Arts Council

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Spoon Hub held its 2nd annual Holiday Market pop-in at the Columbus Arts Council.

There was food, jewelry, purses, clothes, candles and more.

The Spoon Hub owner Glenda Richardson says this gives small businesses an opportunity to come downtown and have a storefront for Small Businesses Saturday.

“Small businesses are the backbone of, I would just say the United States or the country,” Richardson said. “And so when you shop small, you keep the money right here local.”

Over 35 vendors were at the event.

