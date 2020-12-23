The Starkville FD received two new trucks with a special meaning

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Fire Department has two new trucks to help firefighters in emergencies.

The department held an “Engine Housing” ceremony this morning to officially add the new trucks to the fleet.

The mayor, members of the board of aldermen, and MSU President Dr. Mark Keenum all spoke during the ceremony.

Each truck is being named in memory of the children of two Starkville aldermen.

“Somebody asked me the other day about my favorite things on the trucks. My favorite thing on the trucks are the names on the trucks. To honor those who have gone on before us,” said Chief Charles Yarborough. “To have two aldermen to both have kids to die while they were in office, I thought it was just a touching, fitting thing to give back to them by honoring them by having their names on these trucks. So, it’s just a good day for us.”

One truck is named in honor of Surhaver Fair, the son of Alderman Henry Vaughn. The other is in honor of Lake Little, the daughter of Alderman David Little.

