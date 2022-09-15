The Starkville Oktibbeha School District teaches about Vaping Dangers

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Oktibbeha School District is making an effort to educate parents on the hazards of vaping.

The meeting’s goal was to expand their knowledge of Nicotine and THC products.

Every Wednesday and Thursday The Starkville Oktibbeha School District provides parents with information on ways to keep their kids safe.

This week Parents learned about Vapes and the dangers of the Nicotine and THC that can be in them

Lola Jenkins says after learning about the latest versions she fears for the safety of her grandchildren.

“I have quite a few grandkids and I need all the information that I can get. It’s very scary because the way that they say that they can get a hold of it in disguise is very scary,” said Jenkins.

Teachers of the class showed parents that nicotine and THC aren’t just obvious devices, but they are now disguised as your child’s favorite snack.

That’s why Project Manager, Roy Ann Bell, invited MS Tobacco Free, to teach parents all about the newest trends.

“There are so many things that our children have to avoid. So with our parents actually knowing more about what’s going on with our children, they are more able to address it with our children in our families and that’s what we are here for at the discovery center, to strengthen our families in the community,” said Bell.

And Kids are even disguising vapes as pens and other common things you would find at school.

Lynn McCafferty, Director of Tobacco Free MS in Winston county, says it’s all about educating parents, so those parents can educate their children.

“I teach a lot that people don’t know. What they show is a tainted version and they are showing that it’s easy and good. Good-looking people are doing it. all their friends are doing it and it’s safer and that’s what they want to see. They want to see that it’s safer and it’s not,” said McCafferty.

And McCafferty says she is finding new things that can harm children almost monthly.

We just constantly update but that’s how we keep on top of things and that’s how the teachers are aware of whats going on and the parents are aware,” said McCafferty.

Parents if you do find your kids vaping and want to find the help you can text DITCH VAPE to 88709