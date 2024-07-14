The start of Trader Day makes its way to Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Local farmers had the opportunity to sell and trade their goods in Lowndes County.

It was marked as the inaugural Trader Day at the Co-op Lowndes County farm supply.

There were over 20 vendors.

There was fresh produce, plants, and farm animals.

Leah Huerkamp said her farming business benefited from Trader Day.

“It was great out here, I hope they continue to turn it into a more often event,” Huerkamp said. “Because it seems like it had a pretty good turnout and I know I’ll keep coming as long as I have stock to sell. I know that I will keep coming out here.”

There were also other items being sold like pottery, arts and crafts, and home décor.

