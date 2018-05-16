“The Stuff” authors on unlocking your “inner fortitude”

When people face tragedy and challenges in life, what helps them to persevere? Co-authors Dr. Sampson Davis and Sharlee Jeter attempt to answer that question in their new book: “The Stuff: Unlock Your Power to Overcome Challenges, Soar, and Succeed.”

Jeter is the president of the Turn 2 Foundation, a nonprofit created by her brother, baseball great, Derek Jeter. She and Dr. Davis, an emergency room physician and New York Times bestselling author, joined “CBS This Morning” to discuss how to tackle life’s challenges with resiliency.

Both authors have faced personal challenges. Jeter fought cancer while going to college and, at just 17 years old, Davis found himself in jail.

“The Stuff,” as they explained it, is one’s “inner fortitude.” And everyone’s got it.

“A lot of people don’t realize that they have it. Like I didn’t. When we first did this project, he was telling me that I had this inner fortitude when he knew my story going through cancer in college. So it’s really – we would really like to tell people that don’t know about it that they do have it in them,” Jeter said.

One of the book’s pieces of advice to help in unlocking “the stuff” is to write a motivational statement.

“Whatever your mantra is, if you don’t have one, you can use one. I use the three Ds – dedication, determination, and discipline. These are ironclad and they are applicable to any situation you’re going through. So borrow someone’s if you don’t have one, or come up with your own. Put it on post-its, put it on your mirror – your bathroom mirror, your desk, doors, wherever you want to put it in the house that gets you going,” Davis said.

To hear what inspired Davis and Jeter to write the book, watch the above video.

“The Stuff: Unlock Your Power to Overcome Challenges, Soar, and Succeed” is published by Gallery/Jeter, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, a division of CBS.