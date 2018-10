TED has become a cultural phenomenon through its mission of sharing big ideas. It’s posted TED Talks online for free since 2006, featuring speakers from almost every discipline. The videos are viewed more than 3.4 billion times a year. TED just launched a new podcast featuring in-depth interviews with past speakers. Chris Anderson, who’s the head of the non-profit and host of The TED Interview, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss why they chose to create a podcast format.