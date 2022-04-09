The thunder rolls again next week

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Temperatures slowly warm up throughout the week, topping out in the 80s by Wednesday. Persistent chances for showers and thunderstorms also prevail throughout the bulk of next week. Lows improve into the 60s by Monday night.

SATURDAY: The baseball weather gets better and better the further and further we get into the weekend. Highs make a big jump into the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon, although lows stay chilly in the 30s. Sunny skies accompany and no rain chance is expected on Saturday.

SUNDAY: A little warm but still comfortable on Sunday as afternoon temperatures rise into the upper 70s. Lows also make a big leap and land in the upper 50s overnight. The odd cloud is a possibility during the day but no major rain chance is expected.

NEXT WEEK: A warm week ahead will be let down by widespread rain chances throughout most of the week. The chance for severe weather Wednesday is something to be watched and we will keep you updated throughout the week. Cloud remain through Friday and lows will hover for the most part in the 60s.