Drug bust leads to deputies warning the public about the danger of pills

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public following a drug bust.

Captain Ryan Glover made a traffic stop in Burnsville after receiving a call of a woman on a motorcycle assaulting another person.

Navarree Moss attempted to flee but was soon arrested after running on foot and fighting with Captain Glover.

Glover and assisting deputies found over 120 ecstasy pills in Moss’ possession.

Moss is charged with felony possession of a schedule one narcotic with intent to sell.

The Tishomingo Sheriff’s Office says the public should be aware that the pills look like candy or vitamins with a variety of colors.

“Please make sure your children know not to take anything without being approved by a parent or guardian,” said in a statement sent out by the Tishomingo Sheriff’s office.

Moss is also charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.