The W unveils newly renovated Plymouth Bluff

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Looking for a place to get away from it all without having to go too far from home?

Mississippi University for Women may have the place for you.

The W held an open house for the newly renovated Plymouth Bluff Environmental Center.

Overlooking the old channel of the Tombigbee River, Plymouth Bluff has five miles of nature trails of differing terrain for nature lovers.

It’s also equipped with 20 guest rooms that feature hotel-like amenities for when you get tired of hiking.

There are also a variety of meeting and event spaces to handle everything from meetings and workshops to educational programs to family reunions and formal weddings.

Trails and outdoor spaces are open to the public during daylight hours.

For booking information on rooms and facilities, check out muw.edu/PlymouthBluff

