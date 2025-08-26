The W Wins Most Creative Marketing Strategy Award for career readiness efforts

COLUMBUS, Miss. (Press Release) – According to an MUW Press Release, Mississippi University for Women’s Career Services and Professional Development Center and Student Success Center were recently recognized for their innovative marketing strategy encouraging career readiness for students.

The award was presented at the 2025 Pathway Student Success Conference, held July 23-25 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. W representatives Ali Glasgow, internship coordinator, and Dr. Clear Moore, director of the Student Success Center, received the Most Creative Marketing Strategy Award for their launch of Flight Path, an initiative that helps students showcase skills and competencies for potential employers.

“Flight Path is a gamified student engagement platform that ties activities to soft skills and competencies students need for their careers,” said Glasgow. “Students often have difficulty explaining what they’ve done-Flight Path keeps a record they can use when it’s time to write résumés or prepare for interviews.”

Developed by Suitable, Flight Path provides students with a digital roadmap by tracking experiential learning and linking it to competencies identified by the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) as essential for career readiness.

Glasgow and Moore were recognized for their rollout strategy in fall 2023 and for incorporating custom digital badges, created in partnership with the Office of University Relations. The badges are awarded upon completion of specific competencies.

Since its launch, students have completed 3,172 activities in Flight Path, according to Moore. Of those, 1,070 counted toward the digital technology competency and 846 toward the career and personal development competency.

“Being recognized among 250 other colleges and universities shows that The W’s Flight Path initiative is succeeding,” Moore said. “It is very encouraging to receive such validation.”

For Moore, the ultimate success of the program is student graduation.

“We know that involvement and campus connections are major factors in helping students persist and reach their goals,” said Moore. “When students can track their progress in the gamified world of Flight Path, it motivates them to sustain momentum and realize they are becoming career ready while also having fun.”

Students can join or learn more about Flight Path by visiting: https://www.muw.edu/ssc/flight-path/

