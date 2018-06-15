Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes charged

Federal prosecutors indicted Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and former chief operating officer Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani for allegedly defrauding investors, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday. They are also accused of defrauding doctors.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the northern district of California said in a press release Friday Holmes and Balwani are accused of engaging in a “multi-million dollar scheme to defraud investors.” They were charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud.

This is a developing story and will be updated.