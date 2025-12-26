Therapists are helping those dealing with grief during the holidays

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – While the holidays do come with much joy and happiness, some find them difficult times, especially after the loss of a loved one.

Counselors and therapists are there to help people who may be dealing with grief or having mental health crises.

The unexpected loss of a loved one can be difficult to overcome.

Everyone handles grief differently, but counselors and therapists say it’s important to have someone there to help and to listen.

“The emotional response is going to look different across individuals,” Hannah Hill said. “Some people may just feel depressed, and some people may feel anger and resentment during the holidays.”

Mental health therapist Hannah Hill said the process of grieving can be magnified around the holidays, but the need for support isn’t limited to just one time of the year.

“It is very important, 365 days a year, to come and talk to somebody about anything that is going on, just because you are not alone in this season,” Hill said. “Everyone experiences grief or a loss of a loved one or even other mental health issues that come around, and the support is there and is available. We are here to help!”

Eterneva reports that more than 57% of Americans have experienced a major loss over the last 3 years.

Resources such as online support, in-person groups, and specialized organizations can help.

And Hill said it is her passion to help those who need to be heard.

“It is really important to me to be able to meet people where they are at and hold space for what they are feeling in that moment,” Hill said. “A lot of times people they really don’t feel heard so being able to just have that space for them to feel heard and listen to, it goes a long way.”

You can contact your area’s community counseling services or other mental health provider for more information on how you can get help.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X