Therapists take their practice from the office to the farm

Along with providing companionship, pet ownership has long been known to have other benefits. According to the Centers for Disease Control, studies have shown that having a pet can increase fitness, lower stress, and even improve blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Animals are now playing another important role in medicine: providing an avenue of treatment for people suffering from serious mental health issues. Dana Jacobson visits a farm in Massachusetts where helping animals is helping people heal, too.

