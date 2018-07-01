- Advertisement -

The family of 112-year-old Richard Overton of Austin, Texas, say thieves used his personal information to empty his bank account. Overton’s cousin Volma Overton told CBS affiliate KEYE-TV that thieves obtained his social security number and bank account number to purchase bonds.

“[I’m] upset and just wondering who could do something to Richard like this,” Volma told KEYE. “What happened to the rest of the money?”

Overton is believed to be the oldest living veteran in the U.S., having served in World War II.

Volma said he noticed the bank account was empty last week when he deposited money into Richard’s checking account. His bank told him that an account from the government’s Treasury Direct program made four separate withdrawals from the account.

He said they learned someone had set up an account with the service using Richard’s name to purchase the bonds.

The money was separate from a 2015 online campaign that raised more than $420,000 for the WWII veteran, the Associated Press reports.

“He’s going to be upset,” family friend Martin Wilford told KEYE. “We are trying to keep him in his home through all types of fundraisers, and someone could just take from him? You’re going to do that to him? Shame on you.”

The Austin Police Department is investigating the identity theft case, the Austin-American Statesman reports.