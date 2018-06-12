Thieves make away with prescription drugs, police search for suspects

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police need your help catching a pair of pill thieves.

Shown here, the two men broke into Tupelo Drugs on Garfield Drive back on May 29.

Police say the two entered the building through a broken window and made away with an unknown amount of medicine.

The first suspect is described as a black male wearing an orange hoodie, dark colored pants with green spots on them and white shoes.

The second suspect is described as a black male with dreads wearing a white t-shirt, dark colored pants, a white cloth over face, black and white shoes with striped socks.

The two were carrying a multicolored zigzag bag or sack.

If you know anything about the break-in, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS (8477.)