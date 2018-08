TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo Police need help finding two church burglars.

Surveillance video captured a man and woman going inside East Heights Baptist Church on August 22nd.

The two wore bandannas to cover their faces.

They are wanted on burglary and malicious mischief charges.

Investigators are still trying to determine what all was taken from the place of worship.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.