Third annual Cottrell Street festival underway in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) Connecting with history and heritage, is what Cottrell Street Festival Chairman Margaret Shelton wanted to see people doing at this year’s Festival.

It’s a way of reminding them of the street’s vibrant history.

“Back in the 60’s, Cottrell Street was like the black man’s Wall Street,” said Shelton. “There were so many African American businesses on this street, that contributed a lot of economic development to the city of West Point. So, therefore, we wanted to bring these people back alive.”

Instead of its negative past

” In the ’70s and early ’80s, Cottrell Street had developed a name that this street was just for drugs and alcohol,” said Shelton. “We want to bring back the memory of how the street contributed to the economic growth of African Americans”

Vice chairman of the Cottrell Street Festival Carolyn Poston, and Cottrell Street festival attendee Kiley Davidson said today’s festival was a great way to teach the younger generation about how black businesses thrived in the area.

“With the festival being put on, and with the historical stuff being brought in as well,” said Poston. “We feel like the children have received a lot of information that they can cherish.”

“It teaches a lot because young kids that are in school, do not get to learn about their culture and history much,” said Davidson. “So, it is kind of a big deal because they get to learn what happened on these streets, and why it happened.”

Several people from outside of the state attended the festival, and festival coordinators say they are already looking for volunteers for next year

