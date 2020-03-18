Third arrest made in connection to reported Booneville shooting

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection to a reported shooting in Booneville turned himself in on Monday.

Uthian Sewayne Kimble, 20, was charged with shooting into a motor vehicle, shooting in a dwelling house, trafficking cocaine, trafficking ecstasy, and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Those charges stemmed from a January 20 shooting on Marietta Street, near King Street in Booneville.

Kimble is being held without bond.

Two other suspects have also been arrested in the case.

Jamale Williams, 26, was arrested at the scene and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Nasia Luster, 21, was also arrested at the scene and charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking ecstasy, and felony possession of methamphetamine.