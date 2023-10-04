Third-Largest Powerball Jackpot an Estimated $1.2 Billion

Mega Millions jackpot an est. $350 million; Match 5 climbs to $450,000

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Powerball® jackpot has soared to an estimated $1.2 billion (estimated $551.7 cash value) for the drawing tonight. The jackpot has continued to roll after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Monday night: 12-26-27-43-47 and a Powerball of 5.

If a player wins tonight’s jackpot, it will be the third-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the seventh-largest in U.S. lottery history.

This is the first time two consecutive jackpot runs have produced billion-dollar jackpots in the Powerball game. The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19 in California when a single ticket won a jackpot worth $1.08 billion. Since then, there have been 32 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.

If a player wins the jackpot tonight, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.2 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $551.7 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments increasing by 5% each year.

The Friday, Oct. 6, drawing of the Mega Millions® jackpot is now up to an estimated $350 million with an estimated cash value of $155.9 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $450,000.

New Games

October scratch-offs are now available in a lottery retailer near you.

$1—2 for $1: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.75. Win up to $4,000.

$2—Easy as 1-2-3: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.90. Win up to $20,000.

$5—Bonus Cashword: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.32. Win up to $75,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter