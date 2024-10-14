‘This sucks’: Lane Kiffin says loss to LSU will sting forever

Ole Miss football suffered its second loss of the season Saturday, falling 29-26 in overtime to No. 13 LSU in Baton Rouge.

The Rebels never trailed during regulation, but the Tigers tied the game with 27 seconds to go to force overtime.

The loss dropped Ole Miss nine spots in the AP Top 25 down to No. 18. The odds for the Rebels to make the College Football Playoff also dipped from 55% to 23%.

“I just say, ‘This sucks. I feel for you,'” head coach Lane Kiffin said. “These are hard. This one will be around forever.”