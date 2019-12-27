This week on “Face the Nation,” December 29, 2019

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

And, we’ll turn to our traditional correspondents panel for some perspective on the past year:

  • Nancy Cordes, CBS News Chief Congressional Correspondent @nancycordes
  • Major Garrett, CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent @MajorCBS
  • Jeff Pegues, CBS News Chief Justice and Homeland Security Correspondent @jeffpeguescbs
  • Paula Reid, CBS News White House Correspondent @PaulaReidCBS
  • Jan Crawford, CBS News Chief Legal Correspondent @JanCBS
  • David Martin, CBS News Chief National Security Correspondent @CBSDavidMartin

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, December 29, 2019

    TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch a rebroadcast of the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET.

