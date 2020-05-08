This week on “Face the Nation,” May 10, 2020

By
CBS News
-
0

“Face the Nation” Guest Lineup:

  • Kevin Hassett, White House Economic Adviser
  • Eric Schmidt, Former CEO and Chairman of Google
  • Dr. Christopher Murray, Director, Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Washington
  • Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former FDA Commissioner
  • James Ryan, President, University of Virginia

How to watch “Face the Nation”

  • Date: Sunday, May 10, 2020

  • TV: “Face the Nation” airs Sunday mornings on CBS. Click here for your local listings

  • - Advertisement -

    Radio: Subscribe to “Face the Nation” from CBS Radio News to listen on-the-go

  • Free online stream: Watch a rebroadcast of the show on CBS’ streaming network CBSN at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET.

With the latest news and analysis from Washington, don’t miss Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) this Sunday on “Face the Nation” (@FaceTheNation). 

And for the latest from America’s premier public affairs program, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Report a Typo
SHARE