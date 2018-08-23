This week on “Sunday Morning” (Aug. 26)

COVER STORY: Turn up the volume: The latest in hearing aids

Two out of three people over age 70 have trouble hearing, but only about 20% of adults who have hearing loss actually use a hearing aid, for the most part because of costs related to the devices themselves and to testing and consultations with a doctor or audiologist. David Pogue checks out the latest advances in hearing aid technology that have reduced size and added unique features, and finds out what changes consumers can anticipate after Congress passed a bill allowing hearing aids to be sold over-the-counter.

For more info:

- Advertisement -



ALMANAC: Don LaFontaine, the voice of movie trailers

He was dubbed the “Voice of God” for his thunderous narration heard in thousands of movie trailers. “Sunday Morning” looks back at voice actor Don LaFontaine, who was born on August 26, 1940.

For more info:

See also:

CBS News

ART: Portraits of America

A new exhibition at the Annenberg Space for Photography in Los Angeles shows us a cultural history of the United States, as told in photographs culled from the 14 million that have been preserved by the Library of Congress. Tracy Smith reports.

For more info:



REMEMBERING 1968: The Chicago riot

NPR’s Scott Simon looks back at the tumultuous 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where violence on the streets reflected the division within the party during their nominating convention for president. Simon talks with Bill Daley, son of Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley; Bill Jaconetti, who was a rookie police officer on the front lines during those tense days; and Marilyn Katz, who was head of security for the protesting Students for a Democratic Society.

For more info:

CBS News

LANDSCAPE: Reclaiming the American prairie

Correspondent Barry Petersen reports on efforts to preserve an iconic but rapidly-disappearing resource of the American West – grasslands – and talks with cattle ranchers who say such land reclamation endangers their way of life.

For more info:



PASSAGE: TBD



HARTMAN: TBD

CBS News

MUSIC: Art Garfunkel: Life is a surprise

A grade-school friendship between two Queens, N.Y., teenagers would lead to one of the most popular duos in American musical history, and one of the most complicated. Singer Art Garfunkel talks with Rita Braver about stepping out of the shadow of Paul Simon, and his memoir, “What Is It All but Luminous.” (This story was originally broadcast on November 5, 2017.)

WEB EXTRA VIDEO: Art Garfunkel on his teaming with Paul Simon

Singer Art Garfunkel reads a passage from his new memoir, “What Is It All but Luminous,” in which he frames his historic partnership with singer-songwriter Paul Simon.

WEB EXTRA VIDEO: Art Garfunkel on his voice

Art Garfunkel talks with correspondent Rita Braver about how he lost his Queens accent, and about the high standards to which he sets himself when performing.

WEB EXTRA: Read an excerpt from “What It Is All but Luminous”

To hear an excerpt from “What Is It All but Luminous” read by Art Garfunkel, click on the audio player below:

[embedded content]

For more info



MILEPOST: TBA



BUSINESS: Ken Chenault

Stepping down after 37 years at American Express, CEO Ken Chenault was one of just four African-Americans running a Fortune 500 company. A rock star to the green card faithful, Chenault was a preternaturally calm leader during turbulent times for the financial services firm, from the 9/11 attacks in Lower Manhattan to the 2008 recession. He talked with James Brown about his tenure, and his future.

For more info:



CALENDAR: Week of Aug 27

“Sunday Morning” takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

NATURE UP CLOSE: Buffalo 1, Lions 0

Animals don’t always do what’s expected of them, Judy Lehmberg finds during her trip to Africa.

The Emmy Award-winning “CBS Sunday Morning” is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

Follow the program on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com. “Sunday Morning” also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and at 1 p.m. ET, and is available on cbs.com, CBS All Access, and On Demand. You can also download the free “Sunday Morning” audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you’ll never miss the trumpet!

Full episodes of “Sunday Morning” are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox. The show also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET.

You can also download the free “Sunday Morning” audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you’ll never miss the trumpet!