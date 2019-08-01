This week on “Sunday Morning” (August 4)

Attention DirecTV Customers:

Only about 20% of adults with hearing loss actually use hearing aids, but advances in technology and a new law may drive down prices – and be music to consumers’ ears.

CBS News

COVER STORY: Hearing aids: You ain’t heard nothing yet

Two out of three people over age 70 have trouble hearing, but only about 20% of adults who have hearing loss actually use a hearing aid, for the most part because of costs related to the devices themselves and to testing and consultations with a doctor or audiologist. David Pogue checks out the latest advances in hearing aid technology that have reduced size and added unique features, and finds out what changes consumers can anticipate after Congress passed a bill allowing hearing aids to be sold over-the-counter. (Originally Broadcast on September 30, 2018.)

EXTRA: Guide to hearing aids

Information on improving your hearing is just a click away.

For more info:



ALMANAC: The silencing of the telephone



Step through the refrigerator at “The House of Eternal Return,” and you will enter a phantasmagorical world created by the art collective Meow Wolf. CBS News

ART: Meow Wolf

What is Meow Wolf? An art collective founded in Santa Fe, N.M., whose name came from words picked out of a hat, and which puts on immersive exhibitions that tantalize audiences with vivid visuals and storytelling that is magical, mysterious, or just downright weird. Their latest exhibit, called “The House of Eternal Return,” is contained in a former bowling alley purchased by one of the group’s benefactors, “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin. Conor Knighton reports.

For more info:

Angela Bassett with correspondent Michelle Miller at The Broad in Los Angeles. CBS News

TELEVISION: Angela Bassett

Actress Angela Bassett, who has played roles that are fierce, sultry and iconic, had an upbringing molded by two strong women. She talks with correspondent Michelle Miller about how her mother and her aunt helped shape her pursuit of an acting career. The busy mother of two also talks about her new Netflix film, “Otherhood,” in which she plays one of a trio of mothers trying to reconnect with their adult children.

For more info:



Burk Uzzle’s photograph of Nick and Bobbi Ercoline, huddled under a blanket at the 1969 Woodstock festival, became famous as the cover of the live album. CBS News

RETROSPECTIVE: Woodstock at 50: A return to “ground zero for peace and love”

In the summer of 1969 a festival promising “three days of peace and music” was announced in upstate New York. Four hundred thousand people showed up at what would become a monumental human event. Jim Axelrod talks to a few of those who were there, from musicians John Fogerty and Graham Nash, to a young couple, Nick and Bobbi Ercoline, who returned for the first time in 50 years to the site of the festival, where in 1969 a photograph of them captured a unique moment in music history.

For more info:



BY THE NUMBERS: The Woodstock festival



Woodstock, a little bird with flight issues but with steadfast loyalty to his pal Snoopy, from the comic strip “Peanuts.” peanuts.com

COMICS: How the Peanuts character Woodstock got his name

The Charles M. Schulz Museum, in Santa Rosa, Calif., is celebrating one of the most popular “Peanuts” characters with an exhibition devoted to Woodstock, the little “hippie bird” who became a devoted friend of Snoopy’s. Luke Burbank talks with the comic strip artist’s widow, Jean Schulz, exhibition curator Benjamin Clark, and cartoonist Paige Braddock, about the important role Woodstock played in the Peanuts universe.

For more info:



ART: Japanese tie dyeing

The art of applying resist-dyeing techniques to fabrics, also known as tie dying, has been practiced in Japan for hundreds of years. Correspondent Lucy Craft reports from the town of Arimatsu, where merchant houses specializing in producing exquisite “shibori” dyed fabrics have stood for centuries.

For more info:



OPINION: Woodstock: Sign of the times

The three-day music festival held on a dairy farm in New York in August 1969 attended by 400,000 people wasn’t a summation of the counterculture movement in America in the 1960s, says contributor Bill Flanagan, but rather a harbinger of things to come.



CALENDAR: Week of August 5

“Sunday Morning” takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



WEB EXCLUSIVE:



AUDIO: The sounds of Woodstock reborn

A new CD box set, “Woodstock 50: Back to the Garden,” captures virtually every minute of audio from the 1969 music festival, from the performers to P.A. announcements and audience interactions. “Sunday Morning” producer Sara Kugel talked with music producer Andy Zax and audio engineer Brian Kehew about canvassing the contents of the Warner Music Vault in Los Angeles to create a magnum opus chronicling an unparalleled event in music history.

For more info:

