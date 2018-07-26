This week on “Sunday Morning” (July 29)

“THE MONEY ISSUE”

Guest host: Kai Ryssdal, host of “Marketplace” from American Public Media. (Some of the stories on this special broadcast were previously aired on April 15, 2018.)



COVER STORY: Testing a universal basic income | Watch Video

Stockton, Calif., is launching a pilot program to test the benefits of a Basic Universal Income (BUI) — giving $500 a month of free money (paid for with philanthropic funding) to residents to fight economic hardship. Lee Cowan reports.

CURRENCY: Dirty money | Watch Video

Do you have money that has been damaged by fire, water, termites, or has literally been chewed up by Fido? There is an office at the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing that will replace your damaged bills. Rita Braver shares some of the wild stories of currency that has gone through the wringer (or much, much worse).

WORK: Co-working: The new way to work | Watch Video

Freelancers, consultants and entrepreneurs no longer need to work out of their homes or garages. Instead, they can rent space at “co-working” firms, like WeWork, that provide a place to plug in as well as all the perks of a shared office space – like a gym membership, but for work. Tony Dokoupil examines the co-working industry, which has grown from as few as 70 people in 2007 to 1.5 million worldwide.

ISLAND-HOPPING: Tourism in the Galápagos | Watch Video

Expedition cruising is a rapidly-growing sector of the tourism industry that brings visitors to ecologically pristine – and vulnerable – destinations. Conor Knighton reports.

ART: “The Sweat of Their Face”: Portraits of workers | Watch Video

Portraits of Americans that one might see in a museum typically have been of the nation’s elite, where a wealthy subject was able to hire an artist to paint a portrait. A new exhibition at the National Portrait Galley in Washington, “The Sweat of Their Face,” reveals the faces of laborers in portraits of workers, immigrant labor, child laborers and custodians whose efforts continuing build our country. Michelle Miller reports.

ART: When AI turns its gaze to art | Watch Video

Artificial intelligence (or AI) is now creating paintings and music through the use of “machine learning.” Can we humans tell the difference between artwork created by people and artwork created by machines mimicking human creativity? David Pogue is put to the test.

SUCCESS STORY: The story of My Pillow (Video)

You’ve seen the infomercials for “My Pillow”; Mike Lindell has sold 41 million of the pillows he invented, and he did so against some pretty stiff odds, including overcoming a crack cocaine habit that became so bad, his dealers staged an intervention. Martha Teichner talks with Lindell about his unique success story, and how his business has helped other recovering addicts.

INSTAGRAM: Animal influencers: How popular pets on Instagram launch careers | Watch Video

Richard Schlesinger finds out how pets that have become stars on Instagram have also won their owners some lucrative sponsorships.

SUNDAY PROFILE: Salma Hayek Pinault on the art of charity | Watch Video

The actress-producer has helped propel humanitarian efforts with her philanthropic work, and helped propel the #MeToo movement with her personal stories. John Blackstone reports.

WEB EXTRA: Extended interview transcript with Selma Hayek Pinault

WEB EXTRA VIDEO: Salma Hayek Pinault on activism

Salma Hayek Pinault, an Oscar-nominated actress and producer, has also made a name for herself as an activist and fundraiser for social causes, from aiding child welfare and humanitarian relief for earthquake victims, to helping women who suffer from domestic violence. In this web exclusive, she offers John Blackstone an example of how she advocated for social causes, and why she sees herself as a “dreamer.”

WEB EXTRA VIDEO: Salma Hayek Pinault on making “Frida”

The Oscar-nominated actress and producer of “Frida” talks with John Blackstone about the optimism she summoned to push through the 2002 Oscar-winning film about the Mexican painter, and how actress Ashley Judd responded to her request to appear in the film.

WEB EXTRA VIDEO: Salma Hayek Pinault on the success of the #MeToo movement

Oscar-nominated actress-producer Salma Hayek Pinault talks with John Blackstone about the changes she can already see in Hollywood manifesting from the #MeToo movement.

THE GREAT BEYOND: Real estate to die for (Video)

As with most real estate, the key to cemetery plots is “Location! Location! Location!” Luke Burbank talks with Baron Chu, a broker of burial plots, and visits the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Hollywood, Calif., where pricey plots are sold to starry-eyed customers seeking status and a view, from six feet under.

ART: Photographing poverty | Watch Video

For the last four years photographer Matt Black has traveled the country, driving more than 100,000 miles, to photograph communities living in poverty — people of all races, cultures and geographies whose lived experiences contradict the idea of America as a “Land of Milk and Honey.” Michelle Miller reports.

GALLERY: Matt Back’s “The Geography of Poverty”

FORTUNE: Can money buy happiness? | Watch Video

A fancy car, a new wardrobe, an iPhone X – just a few of the things that money can buy. But can cash bring contentment? Susan Spencer talks with a man who chucked his six-figure salary as a globe-trotting investment banker to take a job as a Dallas fireman.

NATURE: Bucks (Extended Video)

We leave you this morning with bucks – white-tailed deer near Ocala, Florida. Videographer: Mark Emery.



Peter Funch

LENS: A gallery en route: Photographs of commuters | Watch Video

Day after day, Danish photographer Peter Funch could be found on the corner of 42nd Street and Vanderbilt Avenue in New York City, documenting the daily migration of commuters around Grand Central Station, capturing the poetry and elegance of daily rituals. Michelle Miller reports.



NATURE UP CLOSE: Anthropomorphism or evolution?

Humans may share more with animals than we think, including how we feel.



