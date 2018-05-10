This week on “Sunday Morning” (May 13)

Full episodes of “Sunday Morning” are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox. The show also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET.

CBS News

COVER STORY: The real Britain

Our understanding of Great Britain has been shaped by our views of royals and big houses with drama upstairs and downstairs. And it’s all more or less wrong. Mark Phillips looks at how Britain is becoming more and more like America – a multicultural melting pot. He also asks, can you make a living as a Duke nowadays?

ROYALS: A royal superfan

Lee Cowan meets a royal superfan who has one of the world’s most extensive collections of royal memorabilia.



FASHION: Diana’s dresses

Jane Pauley takes a look at fashion royalty: gowns worn by Princess Diana, now on display at Kensington Palace.

CBS News

MOVIES: Rachel Weisz

Tony Doukoupil profiles the actress, now starring in the London-based drama “Disobedience.”

CBS News

AUTOMOTIVES: Aston Martin

Charlie D’Agata gets behind the wheel of the British automobile icon, a favorite of James Bond.

HISTORY: How British is Britain’s royal family?

Mo Rocca branches out into the genealogical history of the House of Windsor.

PUBS: Raising a glass to an endangered species

Roxana Saberi reports on the decline of a British institution: the neighborhood pub.

CBS News

AFTERNOON TEA: Tea

Take a break with Seth Doane.

CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Twiggy

Martha Teichner interviews the model, actress, singer, designer and ’60s icon.

CBS News

HISTORY: Hampton Court Palace

Once the home to King Henry VIII, the palace just outside London today is known for its treasure trove of royal history. Jane Pauley takes a tour of it its peerless collection of royal and ceremonial garments.

BBC

CULTURE: British TV

Tracy Smith looks into why British TV shows are so beloved by Americans – and so prone to imitation.

MUSIC: Bagpipes

Jonathan Vigliotti tells us about an instrument that mixes tradition with very strong lungs.

CBS News

ISLAND-HOPPING: St. Helena

Conor Knighton travels to the remote and exotic St. Helena, off the coast of Africa, where residents of the British-controlled island will be watching the royal wedding.

NATURE: New Forest (Video)

We leave you this Sunday morning at the New Forest, England’s oldest royal hunting ground, established in 1079.

RULE BRITANNIA: London history

Jane Pauley explores the history of London, what was once the center of the vast British Empire, and which today stands as a capital of commerce and culture, and one of the most cosmopolitan cities under the sun.

