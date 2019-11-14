This week on “Sunday Morning” (November 17)

COVER STORY: The creativity of art conservation

The painstaking work of art restoration is often done in a studio or a lab, removing decades of dulling dirt and dust, or repairing works that has been damaged, always with the aim of helping art – meant to stand the test of time – keep time at bay. Lee Cowan reports.

ALMANAC: Congress’ first session in the Capitol



Artist David Sipley shows correspondent Rita Braver illustrations of western jays. CBS News

ART: For the birds

David Sibley has been called the most important illustrator of birds since John James Audubon or Roger Torey Petersen, and his “Sibley Guides to Birds” have sold more than two million copies. Rita Braver finds out how the bird fancier became one of the most respected and successful chroniclers of bird life.

Amanda Serrano and Heather Hardy fight for the WBO featherweight title at Madison Square Garden in New York City. CBS News

SPORTS: Women’s boxing

Heather Hardy and Amanda Serrano, two of the biggest names in women’s boxing, have known each other for years. But recently, when they climbed into the ring at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, they weren’t thinking about their friendship. They were thinking about combat. Correspondent Kelefa Sanneh talked with exemplars of a sport that still receives much less recognition than men’s boxing, and where prizefighting comes without much of a prize.

BOOKS: John le Carré

John le Carré is 88 now, and 25 novels, 10 films and 6 TV adaptations later, he has new villains: The people trying to take Britain out of the European Union. The author talks with Mark Phillips about his latest novel of intrigue, “Agent Running in the Field,” which examines how the British public is being “bamboozled by people with private interests” in the push for Brexit.

Tom Brokaw with Jane Pauley in Big Sky Country. CBS News

JOURNALISM: Tom Brokaw

For five decades journalist and storyteller Tom Brokaw served as a pillar of NBC News, reporting from such hotspots as Tiananmen Square and the Berlin Wall. His 1998 book, “The Greatest Generation,” became a bestselling testimonial to the men and women who selflessly fought, and won, World War II. Then, six years ago he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. Brokaw talks about his fight to overcome bone marrow cancer with “Sunday Morning” host Jane Pauley, his former colleague from the “Today” show.

OPINION: historian Douglas Brinkley on impeachment

SPORTS: Forerunners in golf

At the Clearview Golf Course in East Canton, Ohio – the first golf course in the U.S. designed, built, owned and operated by an African-American – women are taking part in Clearview Hope, the only golf program for female military veterans in America. It was begun by Renee Powell, the second African-American to play on the LPGA Tour. She and her brother, groundskeeper Larry Powell, talked with CBS News special correspondent James Brown about how their father, a World War II veteran, turned a former dairy farm into an 18-hole public course, and how her family did not let roadblocks stand in the way of their love for the sport.

CALENDAR: Week of November 18

“Sunday Morning” takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: Buffalo



WEB EXCLUSIVES:



GALLERY: The fall of the Berlin Wall

Looking back at the wall that once divided Germany during the Cold War, and its collapse in November 1989.



TAKE FIVE: Arts & events around the U.S. (November 15) – COMING SOON

Check out the “Sunday Morning” listings of art openings and events this week.



