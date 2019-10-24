This week on “Sunday Morning” (October 27)

COVER STORY: Our fascination with T. Rex

Why are we captivated with a creature that hasn’t existed on Earth for about 66 million years? Martha Teichner visits the Museum of Natural History in New York’s T-Rex exhibit, and accompanies a University of Kansas paleontology team as they dig for Tyrannosaurus Rex bones in Jordan, Mont.

A gargoyle at Washington’s National Cathedral. CBS News

ART: Gargoyles

Grimacing, gaping, grinning, mischievous creatures perched close to Heaven, they invite us, dare us, to raise our gaze. Faith Salie gets an up-close look at the gargoyles and grotesques that decorate the upper reaches of the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., from the menacing (Medusa, Darth Vader) to the cheeky (a crooked politician – perfect for the nation’s capital!). Salie also talks with the Cathedral’s head mason, Joe Alonso; with stone carvers Walter S. Arnold and Jay Hall Carpenter; and with gargoyle expert Janetta Rebold Benton about the history of these church denizens.

Mother attacks Marion Crane in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 horror classic, “Psycho,” a scene made immortal by Bernard Herrmann’s slashing music. Universal Pictures/Alfred Hitchcock Wiki

MUSIC: Scary music

Why does certain music make scary movies even scarier? David Pogue talks with horror movie composers Michael Abels (“Get Out,” “Us”) and Michelle DiBucci (“Wendigo”), and with neuroscientist Anthony Lacagnina, who studies the effect of music on the brain, to find out how the scores of such classics as “Psycho” and “The Shining” work their magic.

POSTCARD FROM JAPAN: Ghost town

As the Japanese populace shrinks and ages, and young people leave the suburbs and rural areas for cities, more and more communities are becoming “ghost towns,” with abandoned houses and declining populations. The municipality of Okutama, on the outskirts of Tokyo, has come up with a novel solution: Give away houses to young families for free. Ben Tracy talks with the man in charge of giving away homes, who isn’t averse to playing Cupid to get people to move into his shrinking town.



Singer and musician Prince (born Prince Rogers Nelson) performs on stage at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, on June 30, 2011. Getty

MUSIC: Prince’s last book

Begun just months before his death, in 2016, a memoir by the legendary singer-songwriter Prince is now being published. Jamie Yuccas reports on how the manuscript by Prince Rogers Nelson came to light, and talks with editor Dan Piepenberg, who helped Prince tell his story, including how the people in Prince’s life made him the artist he was. Yuccas also talks with representatives of Prince’s estate about the vault of previously-unreleased music that is now being made public.

You can stream the Prince album “Originals” by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

Like a kid in a candy store: Correspondent Luke Burbank at the Mars candy bar factory in Oak Park, Ill. CBS News

HALLOWEEN: Candy

For the past century, the Mars-Wrigley company, one of the largest privately-held companies in the world, has been making candy treats that have filled kids’ Halloween stashes. Luke Burbank visited the company’s Oak Park, Ill., factory where millions of fun-sized candy bars are made each day.

Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin and correspondent Mo Rocca with the Emancipation Proclamation, at the National Archives in Washington, D.C. CBS News

HISTORY: The historians

Mo Rocca talks with historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and David McCullough, and with David Rubenstein, author of “The American Story: Conversations with Master Historians,” about judgements made of presidents of the past (and the present).

CALENDAR: Week of October 28

“Sunday Morning” takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



