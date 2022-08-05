This Weekend’s Forecast

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Staying mostly dry through Saturday, increased rain and storm chances return on Sunday.

FRIDAY: Hot, humid, and mostly dry. A 20% chance of a shower stands in the forecast through the afternoon, mainly south of I-20. High temp: 91, Low Temp: 72

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, still very hot and muggy with a high temperature near 92. A slight chance of a shower or t-storm in the afternoon.

SUNDAY: Increased rain and storm chances return to the forecast. We’ll be hot with a high near 92 but nearing a slight cool down where lower dew points will drop the humidity.

NEXT WEEK: Rain and storms are likely to carry through Thursday. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to low 90s while overnight lows remain near 70.