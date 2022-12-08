Thomas Loden Jr. scheduled for execution on December 14

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Here’s an update on a story we have been following for more than 20 years.

The man who confessed to killing a 16-year-old Itawamba County girl in 2000 is still scheduled for execution next week.

58-year-old Thomas Edwin Loden, Jr. asked a federal court to block the state of Mississippi from carrying out the death penalty. Loden sued the state over the three drugs used for lethal injections.

But last night U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate ruled that he will not block the execution.

Wingate said Loden’s execution can happen even while the lawsuit is pending.

Loden pleaded guilty in 2001 to Leesa Marie Gray’s death.

The Mississippi Supreme Court recently set December 14 as the execution date.

