OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — Day one is in the books at the North Mississippi Classic.

Olive Branch-native and Ole Miss Rebel Braden Thornberry and Fulton-native Chad Ramsey competed against professional golfers from across the globe.

Thornberry would finish day one three-over, and Ramey would finish the day at par, shooting a 72.

Connor Godsey and Sebastián Muñoz lead into day two, both tying at five-under.