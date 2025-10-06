Thousands attend the annual 7th Avenue Heritage Festival

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Thousands of people came out for what’s known as “The Biggest Free Block Party in Mississippi.”

The 7th Avenue Heritage Festival kicked off Friday afternoon and lasted until Saturday night.

From live entertainment to vendors, the event was packed with activity.

Rick “Don’t Go” Mason was the emcee for the event.

“We’re having our own ‘Black Wall Street’ this weekend and vendors came out. They’ve been trading their goods and services this weekend,” said festival chairman Kabir Karriem.

“It’s fun, it’s for the community, it has good entertainers and it’s very entertaining. Imma always come back to support my community,” said Elmo Brown, a Columbus native and festivalgoer.

The first Seventh Avenue Heritage Festival took place over 40 years ago.

Organizers said they are grateful for the community support.