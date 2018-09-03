Thousands of Dollars and Cocaine Seized in Chickasaw County

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona man who, deputies say, was trying to avoid a safety checkpoint is busted with cocaine.

45 year-old Marlon Ford is charged with possession of cocaine and careless driving.

Chickasaw County deputies setup the checkpoint on County Road 140 after complaints were made about the amount of traffic on the road late at night.

Investigators say this past Saturday night deputies noticed a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road that started to back up.

Once Ford stopped, a K-9 helped deputies find the cocaine.

Deputies also seized $5,000 from the vehicle.