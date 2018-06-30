Thousands protest Trump immigration policies across U.S.– live updates

​Over 15,000 attend NYC rallies

More than 15,000 people turned out to the protests in New York City, CBS News correspondent Kenneth Craig reports. Thousands of people began showing up since 10 a.m. Saturday morning to protest family separations.

Protesters marched from the courthouse in downtown Manhattan and made their way across the Brooklyn Bridge to join another rally in Brooklyn.

Many families brought their own children to make a point, Craig reports. They said they want people to see these young faces because they are the same age of children in detention centers across the U.S.

Drew Angerer / Getty